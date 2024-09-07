Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey was on Saturday designated as the new finance secretary, according to an official order.

Pandey, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Odisha cadre, is currently the secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey as the finance secretary, the order issued by the personnel ministry said.

The vacancy was created following the appointment of T V Somanathan as the Cabinet secretary last month.

As per the convention, the senior-most secretary in the Union finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary.