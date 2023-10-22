Home / Economy / News / Senior officials meet of WTO members to begin from tomorrow in Geneva

Senior officials meet of WTO members to begin from tomorrow in Geneva

From India, senior officials, including Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Peeyush Kumar, have reached the WTO headquarter in Geneva

Press Trust of India New Delhi
World Trade Organisation (Photo: Reuters)

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Issues like dispute settlement reform and possible agenda for the forthcoming ministerial conference in February next year are expected to figure in the two-day meeting of senior officials of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva from tomorrow, an official said.

From India, senior officials, including Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Peeyush Kumar, have reached the WTO headquarter in Geneva.

"Senior capital-based government officials from all WTO members will be in Geneva on October 23-24 to provide the necessary political push and help address specific problems to advance work for MC13," the official said.

The 13th Ministerial Conference (MC134) is scheduled for February 26-29 in Abu Dhabi. The Ministerial Conference is the highest decision-making body of the WTO.

The multi-lateral body deals with global exports and import-related norms. Besides, the 164-member body adjudicates trade disputes between the member countries.

At the end of the meeting, a summary of the two days of discussion would be produced.

This document is likely to outline any action taken and political guidance or instruction provided. This will be the outcome document that senior officials will take back to their respective capitals.



Also Read

India to advocate for food security, WTO reforms at upcoming Geneva meeting

Developed members must abandon higher moral ground: India at WTO agri meet

India for finding permanent solution to food stockholding at WTO meet

India urges WTO members to start text talks for public food stockholding

India opposes environment deliverable at WTO ministerial conference

Govt plans to register only India-made solar panels under ALMM: RK Singh

50,000 sq ft of space freed under special campaign: Mines ministry

Additional payments being approved for MGNREGS, no funds shortage: Minister

Russia makes up 40% of Indian crude oil imports, dents OPEC's share

Will issue funds to West Bengal if satisfied with transparency: Centre

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :WTOtradeEconomy of India

First Published: Oct 22 2023 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story