Home / Economy / News / Services, retail demand keeps credit offtake robust in June: RBI data

Services, retail demand keeps credit offtake robust in June: RBI data

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed the services sector clocked a pace of 26.7 per cent in June against 12.8 per cent a year ago

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Representative Image (Photo: Bloomberg)

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The pace of credit offtake continued to be robust in June 2023, with sectors clocking year-on year (YoY) growth of between 8.1 per cent and 26.7 per cent.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed the services sector clocked a pace of 26.7 per cent in June against 12.8 per cent a year ago.

The growth in lending to services was primarily due to the improved credit offtake to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) – 35.1 per cent YoY in June 2023 (18.1 per cent in June 2022) and trade at 17.3 per cent (16.7 per cent in June 2022).

The outstanding credit was Rs 38.85 trillion at the end of June 2023.

The retail loans segment retained its uptrend and grew 20.9 per cent in June 2023 vis-a-vis 18.1 per cent in June 2022. It was primarily driven by housing (15.1 per cent) and vehicle loans (22.9 per cent).

The credit card portfolio grew by 36 per cent. Total retail credit stood at Rs 42.6 trillion, RBI data showed. Bankers said generally the first quarter (April-June) is marked by slower growth due to subdued activity.

However, the higher pace of growth built in FY23 has continued in the current fiscal also, aided by resilient expansion in economic activity and rising capital expenditure.

The higher working capital limits due to rising input costs have shaped the trend. The overall bank credit grew by 16.2 per cent in June 2023, up from 14.5 per cent in June 2022.

Till mid-July also, credit offtake continued to show robust growth, increasing by 20.2 per cent YoY to reach Rs 147.6 trillion for the fortnight ended July 14. This surge was primarily driven by the impact of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank, which took effect in July 2023, according to CARE Ratings.

The growth in credit to industry moderated to 8.1 per cent in June 2023 from 9.5 per cent in June 2022.

Size-wise, credit to the medium-sized industrial segment grew at a much lower rate of 13.2 per cent YoY in June 2023 against 47.8 per cent in June 2022. Credit growth to micro and small industries was 13 per cent as against 29.2 per cent a year ago.

Credit growth to the large industries’ segment accelerated to 6.4 per cent in June 2023 from 3.2 per cent in June 2022.

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities — amid the onset of monsoon and kharif season — was 19.7 per cent in June 2023 against 12.9 per cent in June 2022.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

Govt extends deadline of IT hardware products PLI scheme till August 30

India's core sector output expands to 5-month high at 8.2% in June

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises in June due to higher prices

Market regulator Sebi looks to ease burden of compliance for India Inc

India's April-June fiscal deficit at 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIKharif season

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story