Home / Economy / News / Retail inflation for industrial workers rises in June due to higher prices

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises in June due to higher prices

Similarly, food inflation stood at six per cent against 3.24% in the previous month and 6.73% during the corresponding month a year ago

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 8:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Retail inflation for industrial workers inched up to 5.57 per cent in June compared to 4.42 per cent in May this year, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.57 per cent compared to 4.42 per cent for the previous month (May) and 6.16 per cent during the corresponding month (June 2022) a year before," a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, food inflation stood at six per cent against 3.24 per cent in the previous month and 6.73 per cent during the corresponding month a year ago, it added.

The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for June 2023 increased by 1.7 points and stood at 136.4 points. It was 134.7 points in May 2023.

On one-month percentage change, it increased by 1.26 per cent with respect to the previous month against an increase of 0.16 per cent recorded in corresponding months a year ago, it stated.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food & Beverages group, contributing 1.62 percentage points to the total change.

At item level, Rice, Wheat, Wheat Atta, Arhar Dal, Moong Dal, Fish Fresh, Poultry Chicken, Egg-Hen, Apple, Banana, Brinjal, Carrot, Ginger, Cauliflower, Chili Green, Potato, Onion, Tomato, Cumin seed/Jira, Supari, Casual Wear, Canvas Shoes, Utensil, Medicine ayurvedic, etc. are responsible for the rise in index.

However, it explained that this increase was largely checked by Mustard Oil, Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Lemon, Mango, Kerosene Oil, etc., putting downward pressure on the index.

At the centre level, Angul-Talchar recorded a maximum increase of 8.5 points, followed by Raipur and Labac-Silchar with 6.8 and 6.3 points, respectively. Among others, 3 centres recorded an increase between 5 to 5.9 points, 2 centres between 4 to 4.9 points, 10 centres between 3 to 3.9 points, 11 centres between 2 to 2.9 points, 28 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 26 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points.

On the contrary, Mungel-Jamalpur recorded a maximum decrease of 1.1 points. Among others, 4 centres recorded a decrease between 0.1 to 0.9 points, it stated.

The Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, has been compiling the Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

The index is compiled for 88 centres and All-India and is released on the last working day of the succeeding month.

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

Market size of India's online retail sector likely to touch $325 bn by 2030

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.66%, lowest since December 2021

Retail inflation for industrial workers remains flat at 6.16% in February

Market regulator Sebi looks to ease burden of compliance for India Inc

India's April-June fiscal deficit at 25.3% of annual target: Govt data

Women participation in MGNREGS key to PMJDY success in states: SBI report

Erratic rainfall may lead to higher inflation in near term: BoB research

India's core sector output rises to five-month high of 8.2% in June: Govt

Topics :retail inflationworkersfood prices

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story