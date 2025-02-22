Former RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary-2 to the PM

During his six-year tenure as RBI Governor, Das faced several global economic uncertainties including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. He also served as India’s G20 Sherpa and was a member of the 15th Finance Commission.

His tenure will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier. According to an order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Das will serve as principal secretary-2 to the prime minister alongside P K Mishra, who holds the position of ​Principal ​Secretary-1 to the prime minister.Das served as the RBI governor for six years beginning December 2018. He completed his extended term as the 25th governor of the RBI on December 10, 2024, handing over the baton to former revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra (IAS: 1990​, RJ), who was appointed as the 26th governor of the RBI.