Former RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das appointed Principal Secretary-2 to the PM

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been appointed as Principal Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His tenure will be co-terminus with the prime minister's term or until further orders

Former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo: Reuters)
Barkha Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 6:13 PM IST
The ​Union government appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ​Governor Shaktikanta Das (Retd IAS: 1980​, TN) as ​Principal ​Secretary-2 to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.
 
His tenure will be co-terminus with the term of the prime minister or until further orders, whichever is earlier. According to an order from the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Das will serve as principal secretary-2 to the prime minister alongside P K Mishra, who holds the position of ​Principal ​Secretary-1 to the prime minister.  Das served as the RBI governor for six years beginning December 2018. He completed his extended term as the 25th governor of the RBI on December 10, 2024, handing over the baton to former revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra (IAS: 1990​, RJ), who was appointed as the 26th governor of the RBI. 
During his six-year tenure as RBI Governor, Das faced several global economic uncertainties including the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war. He also served as India’s G20 Sherpa and was a member of the 15th Finance Commission.
 
Recognised for his leadership, Das was ranked among the top three central bankers globally for two consecutive years by the US-based magazine Global Finance. In 2024, he received an ‘A+’ rating in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards.
  Before his tenure at the central bank, Das also served as​ the Union Economic Affairs Secretary and as the Union Revenue Secretary.   
First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

