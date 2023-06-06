Yet, just conceivably, two things may have happened on June 2, said a former member traffic of the Railways board. As train speeds increase, this block of repair time is getting squeezed. It is possible that the signaling system switched on but the interlock did not, said the former official. A Railways manual notes the Centralised Traffic Control facilitates the train control and management of multiple signaling interlocked regions from a “single location”. “The computer based Interlocking gathers the required static and dynamic information from the track side signalling gears and sends it to the central server(s) located at a distant location by means of optical fiber”. This information is then used to provide the real-time simulation of railway traffic on the tracks.

As a matter of precaution, the signaling system in overhead wires and the interlocking rails are calibrated to move simultaneously. It is not possible for a rake or a train to get clearance for a journey from the signals unless the rails below have also been arranged accordingly. A range of officials work on the systems to generate data for each other, so no observation, even a minute one, goes unnoticed.