Jaitley and Sitharaman: A look at divestment under the two NDA FMs

There were more such strategic sales. In 2018-19, the Centre again exceeded its divestment target, primarily due to Power Finance Corp (PFC) buying the Centre’s 52.63 per cent stake in Rural Electrification Corp (REC) for Rs 14,500 crore. During Jaitley’s tenure, NBCC Ltd also acquired a full stake in HSCC Ltd and a 51 percent stake in HSCL Ltd

A hallmark of Jaitley’s tenure was that divestment targets were met in at least two of his five years (we are also including the period when he was unwell and Piyush Goyal stood in for him). But more interesting is how the targets were met. For example, as against a budgeted target of Rs 72,500 crore in 2017-18, the Centre garnered Rs 1 trillion. This was primarily due to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) buying a majority stake in Hindustan Petroleum, a deal which in itself got the exchequer nearly Rs 40,000 crore. The government dubbed such transactions as ‘strategic sales’ and they were simply a case of one state-owned entity buying another, and transferring the money to the sovereign. In no way can these be considered as privatisation.