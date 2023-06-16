Significant rise in demand for all categories of tea in Sale 24

A significant rise in demand for all categories of tea was in evidence during Sale-24, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

Despite reduced offerings Darjeeling tea improved its demand during this auction, he said.

The total demand increased by 17.8 per cent along with increased total offered quantity during the auction as compared to last week, the official added.

The auction (Sale-24) was held on June 13,14 and 15.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 1,48,214 packages (43,83,946 kg) comprising 62,627 packages of CTC leaf, 59,366 packages of orthodox, 3,489 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 22,732 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf again met strong demand and a total of 15,32,140 kg of different categories was sold at a higher average price of Rs 235.26 per kg as compared to last week.

Around 23.72 per cent of the total demand was registered for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 45.73 per cent was marked above Rs 250 per kg.

Western India supported well while Hindustan Unilever operated selectively. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters regarding bolder brokens and fannings. TCPL remained interested in medium and plainer sorts. Other internals registered fair support.

Orthodox offerings continued its good demand at a medium price range and a total of 12,81,399 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 233.39 per kg.

About 10.6 per cent of the total demand was witnessed at below Rs 150 per kg and 32.48 per cent was observed at a higher price level. The medium variety scored near about 56.92 per cent. The Middle East improved participation and CIS supported actively.

Darjeeling leaf met with improved demand as a whole and a total of 38,918 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 360.10 per kg.

Around 25.32 per cent of total demand was marked at above Rs 500 per kg while 26.07 per cent was claimed at a lower price range. Exporters barely operated. Local dealers and other internals remained selective.

There was a good demand for this week's dust offerings and 5,42,456 kg of different quality were sold at an average price of Rs 238.90 per kg.

Around 17.09 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 49.18 per cent was observed at above Rs 250 per kg, the data reflected.

Western India operated on better teas and TCPL marked fair enquiry. Hindustan Unilever and South Indian packeteers registered good support.

The number of participants was good and the buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea were 137, 126, 50 and 63 respectively during this session, the official data added.