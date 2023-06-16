Home / Economy / News / GST council may mull steps to prevent fake generation of ITC: Official

GST council may mull steps to prevent fake generation of ITC: Official

GST Council in its meeting next month, likely to discuss measures to ensure strict provisions for preventing fake generation of Input Tax Credit, aiming to prevent tax evasion, a senior official said

IANS New Delhi
GST council may mull steps to prevent fake generation of ITC: Official

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 9:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The GST Council in its meeting next month, is likely to discuss measures to ensure strict provisions for preventing fake generation of Input Tax Credit (ITC), aiming to prevent tax evasion, a senior official said on Friday.

The GST Council is scheduled to meet on July 11.

Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Vivek Johri said this while speaking to reporters at the sidelines of an event.

He further informed that the finance ministry may consider imposing countervailing duty on steel imports from China.

Johri added that a recommendation for the same has been received by the ministry and is under consideration.

Meanwhile the GST Council, headed by Nirmala Sitharaman, is also likely to consider the report of the Group of Ministers on online gaming, casinos and horse racing.

The report would be circulated to the states soon.

The ministerial panel had submitted its report to the GST Council in December last year, but the council is yet to take it up for consideration.

--IANS

ans/shb/

Also Read

India committed to improve trade facilitation: Nirmala Sitharaman

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Goods transport agencies have time till May 31 to opt for GST payment: Govt

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

India pitches for a rating upgrade with Moody's, questions methodology

Merchandise import jump in May signals stable local economy: Economists

Private sector capex will be key contributor to growth: CEA Nageswaran

India seals $3 billion drone deal with US ahead of PM Modi's visit

Health Ministry planning to prepare National Action Plan on AMR 2.0

Topics :GST CouncilGSTinput tax credittaxTaxation Laws

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story