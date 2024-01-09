Since pandemic, India-Maldives trade surge even as investments lag

Trade with the Maldives has seen a surge even as investments involving the country lag other South Asian economies.

India exported goods worth $2.6 billion to Maldives between 2013-14 and 2022-23 and imported $644 million from the Maldives in the same period.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

India’s imports from the Maldives averaged less than $10 million before the pandemic. This surged to $497 million in 2022-23.

Exports had picked up the previous year to $670 million, and came in at $477 million in 2022-23, compared to an average of less than $200 million before the pandemic.

Over 80 per cent of the import in 2022-23 was from the trade category for ‘aircraft, spacecraft and parts.’ Petroleum products made up 12 per cent and iron, steel and copper articles comprised 3 per cent of the total import. Similarly, top exports to Maldives included metal and pharmaceutical products.