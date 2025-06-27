Home / Economy / News / FM asks PSBs to step up deposit mobilisation, deepen corporate lending

FM asks PSBs to step up deposit mobilisation, deepen corporate lending

Sitharaman reviews PSB performance, stresses deposit growth, better service, staffing, green lending, MSME credit, and expanded presence in underserved areas

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Harsh Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday told public sector banks (PSBs) that sustained efforts are needed to improve deposit mobilisation to support ongoing credit growth. She also emphasised the need to deepen corporate lending in productive sectors while maintaining robust underwriting and risk management standards.
 
The finance minister chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi to review the performance of PSBs for FY2024–25. Key areas discussed included financial parameters, credit offtake, financial inclusion, customer service, grievance redressal, digital banking, and cyber security. The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary; Secretary, Department of Financial Services, M Nagaraju; managing directors of PSBs; and senior officials of the Department of Financial Services (DFS).
 
“PSBs were advised to undertake special drives, make effective use of their branch networks, and deepen outreach in semi-urban and rural areas,” the finance ministry said.
 
It was noted that from FY2022–23 to FY2024–25, the total business of PSBs rose from ₹203 lakh crore to ₹251 lakh crore. 
 
The finance minister also directed banks to ensure faster grievance redressal, offer simplified digital platforms, and provide multilingual services both online and offline.
 
“Maintaining clean, customer-friendly physical branches and expanding in metro and urban centres to keep pace with urbanisation was also highlighted,” the finance ministry added.
 
During the same period, net non-performing assets (NPAs) of PSBs declined sharply from 1.24 per cent to 0.52 per cent. Net profit increased from ₹1.04 lakh crore to ₹1.78 lakh crore, and dividend payouts rose from ₹20,964 crore to ₹34,990 crore.
 
Sitharaman was also apprised that PSBs are adequately capitalised, with their capital to risk-weighted asset ratio (CRAR) standing at 16.15 per cent as of March 2025.
 
She highlighted the importance of adequate staffing in banks, stressing that all existing and arising vacancies must be filled promptly to improve service delivery. Banks were also encouraged to scale up branch expansion in underserved areas such as the North-east. The finance minister underlined the need to strengthen the Business Correspondent (BC) network to ensure last-mile access to banking services, especially in rural and remote regions.
 
Sitharaman was briefed on the progress under the New Credit Assessment Model for MSMEs, launched on 6 March 2025, under which 1.97 lakh MSME loans amounting to ₹60,000 crore have already been sanctioned. Banks were instructed to scale up implementation of the model to broaden access to capital and expedite credit flow to small and medium businesses.
 
“The finance minister has asked banks to increase aggressive lending following the interest rate cuts. Banks should provide loans to as many people as possible and focus on higher lending compared to last year,” a source said.
 
Banks were also advised to expand their presence in GIFT City to support India’s ambitions in international financial services, explore global opportunities, and increase participation in the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX).
 
On Thursday, Sitharaman chaired a meeting in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with officials of GIFT City and the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).
 
“Lending to the energy sector, particularly in renewable and sustainable areas, was underscored as a national priority to advance India’s green growth agenda. In line with the Budget 2025–26 announcement to develop indigenously designed small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), banks were advised to develop credit models to support this critical sector,” the finance ministry added.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India needs to get use to 'high-wire' act amid geopolitical tensions

Current account balance posts surplus of 1.3% of GDP in Q4FY25: RBI

India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

India's current account swings to $13.5 bn surplus in March quarter: RBI

Tea exporters cautiously optimistic as Israel-Iran ceasefire lifts demand

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanPSBscredit growth

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story