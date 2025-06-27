Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf
The gold reserves were down by $573 million to $85.74 billion during the week, the RBI said. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's forex reserves dropped by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by $2.29 billion to $698.95 billion. Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended June 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $357 million to $589.06 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves were down by $573 million to $85.74 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) declined by $85 million to $18.672 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by $1 million to $4.45 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's current account swings to $13.5 bn surplus in March quarter: RBI

Tea exporters cautiously optimistic as Israel-Iran ceasefire lifts demand

India must protect farmers, digital ecosystem in trade pact with US: GTRI

India imposes anti-dumping duty on plastic machines from China, Taiwan

India's economy to hold top spot for growth, but weaknesses remain: Poll

Topics :Forex reservesCurrencyIMF

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story