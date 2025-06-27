India's forex reserves dip by $1.01 bn to $697.93 bn in week to June 20

India's forex reserves dropped by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion for the week ended June 20, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had jumped by $2.29 billion to $698.95 billion. Forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in September 2024.

For the week ended June 20, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, dropped by $357 million to $589.06 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.