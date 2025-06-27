Home / Economy / News / India needs to get use to 'high-wire' act amid geopolitical tensions

Finance ministry's May 2025 review notes easing inflation and strong GDP growth, but flags upside risks from global conflicts, oil prices and investor sentiment shifts

The review also noted early signs of softening in construction inputs and vehicle sales | Photo: Shutterstock
Ruchika Chitravanshi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 8:15 PM IST
The risk to India’s growth and fiscal outlook following the brief Iran–Israel conflict may have receded, but the country must get used to walking a tightrope for some time, the finance ministry has said, highlighting crude oil volatility and geopolitical conflicts as key upside risks to inflation.
 
“Thankfully, there is a ceasefire, and oil prices have retreated sharply. There is an ample global supply of oil, but insurance costs and the perceived risk of potential closure of choke points might cause the landed price to rise. Therein lies the risk to India,” officials from the economic division of the Department of Economic Affairs wrote in the Monthly Economic Review for May 2025.
 
While maintaining a cautiously optimistic tone amid global uncertainties, the finance ministry said India is on firmer footing than many other economies. It added that current geopolitical shifts are presenting opportunities that previously appeared remote. “These may be nervous but exciting times for the Indian economy… It is up to us to be flexible enough to ride the tide,” the review stated.
 
The review also noted early signs of softening in construction inputs and vehicle sales. 
 
“The outlook for the Indian economy remains positive, demonstrating resilience amid a turbulent global environment, supported by robust domestic demand, easing inflationary pressures, a resilient external sector, and a steady employment situation,” the ministry said.
 
In FY25, India’s real GDP grew by 6.5 per cent, in line with the Second Advance Estimates. The review noted that this positive trajectory appears to be continuing into FY26, with initial high-frequency indicators suggesting sustained economic activity.
 
Retail and food price inflation registered a broad-based and sustained decline in May 2025, driven by strong agricultural production. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised its retail inflation forecast for FY26 downward to 3.7 per cent.
 
The finance ministry also highlighted how recent developments in global trade, geopolitics and shifting investor preferences are changing perceptions of traditional safe-haven assets.
 
“However, gold has consistently maintained its position as a reliable safe haven,” the review said.
 
The review acknowledged significant turbulence in global financial markets due to rising trade tensions in early 2025, followed by partial de-escalation in the second quarter. However, the Indian government bond market showed signs of stability and certainty in May, supported by the RBI’s record surplus dividend announcement and strong GDP data for Q4 FY25.
 

Topics :Finance Ministryeconomic reviewGDP growth

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 8:15 PM IST

