Slowdown in new orders pulls manufacturing PMI to 4 month low in September

Driven by loss of momentum in new orders, output, and input buying due to steep US tariffs, India’s private manufacturing sector activity hit a four-month low in September, according to a private survey released on Wednesday.

The headline HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global for September, stood at 57.7, down from an all-time high of 59.3 in August.

“Data for September highlighted continued growth across India’s manufacturing industry, albeit with a mild loss of momentum. New orders, output, and input buying all rose at the slowest rates since May, while job creation retreated to a one-year low,” the survey noted.

Still, companies remained strongly confident about the outlook for production, with changes in goods and services tax (GST) rates boosting optimism. A figure above 50 in the survey denotes expansion in activity, while one below 50 signifies contraction. The headline index has now been in the expansion zone for the 51st consecutive month. Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said the September index softened but remained well above the long-term average. New export orders increased at a faster rate in September, indicating that demand outside the US may be offsetting any decline from the US due to tariffs.

“Business confidence, as indicated by expectations for future output, showed a big jump in September, potentially reflecting optimism about the boost in demand from GST cuts, although US tariffs remain a strong headwind to the economy,” she added. The survey recorded a pick-up in international orders at the end of the second fiscal quarter, as Indian manufacturers benefited from demand in Asia, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. “Survey members indicated that input costs continued to increase in September. Panel members reported higher battery, cotton, electronic component, and steel prices. The overall rate of inflation was solid and the quickest since May, though still below its long-run average,” the survey noted.

On selling charges, it said these increased at a sharp pace, faster than input costs. “Monitored firms suggested that greater outlays on labour, raw materials, and transportation prompted hikes in output prices, which were facilitated by positive demand trends. The rate of charge inflation reached a near 12-year high. Indian companies continued to signal upbeat forecasts for production in the coming 12 months. Moreover, the overall level of confidence rose to a seven-month high,” the survey said. In addition to favourable demand conditions, investment in marketing and improved customer relations, panellists identified GST cuts as a tailwind to growth.