Fiscal deficit widens to 38% of FY26 BE on higher capex, weak taxes

The Centre’s fiscal deficit for April–August of FY26 widened to 38.1 per cent of budget estimates (BE), or Rs 5.98 trillion, against 27 per cent of BE in the corresponding period last year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Tuesday. This comes on the back of increased capital expenditure and muted growth in revenue receipts compared to the same period last year.

Net tax collections contracted 7 per cent and stood lower at 28.6 per cent of BE (Rs 8.1 trillion) against 33.8 per cent last year, with both income- and corporate-tax collections marginally lower during April–August. Income-tax collections fell 2 per cent, while gross tax revenues expanded 1 per cent in the first five months of FY26. Experts attributed this to an extension of the deadline for filing taxes as well as an adverse base effect.

CGA data shows that capital expenditure for the first five months of the current fiscal stood at 38.5 per cent of BE compared to 27 per cent last year, when government spending was curtailed due to elections. Capex for April–August FY26 reached Rs 4.31 trillion. Total expenditure during the period rose 14 per cent, driven by a 43 per cent increase in capex. “After the 11 per cent Y-o-Y dip in July 2025, the GoI’s capex more than doubled in August 2025, pushing growth to a robust 30 per cent in July–August 2025, which augurs well for economic activity in the quarter,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.

On the revenue side, total receipts in April–August were lower at 36.6 per cent of FY26 BE, or Rs 12.5 trillion, compared to 38.6 per cent of BE in the same period of FY25, CGA data showed. The ministries with the highest capital expenditure — roads and railways — also recorded higher spends relative to budget allocation. Expenditure during April–August FY26 stood at 43 per cent and 52 per cent of BE, respectively, compared to 39 per cent and 45 per cent in the year-ago period. “It does look like the overall fiscal deficit target will be retained, as is also borne out by the borrowing calendar for the second half of the year,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.