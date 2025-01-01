State-run OMCs cut commercial LPG and ATF prices, effective January 1

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have announced a price reduction for 19-kg commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders, effective January 1, 2025. The revised prices bring slight relief to commercial establishments. In Delhi, the price has dropped by Rs 14.50, making the new cost Rs 1,804 compared to Rs 1,818.50 in December 2024.

Similar reductions have been implemented across other major metros. In Kolkata, the price now stands at Rs 1,911, down by Rs 16 from Rs 1,927 last month. Mumbai recorded a reduction of Rs 15, bringing the price to Rs 1,756 from Rs 1,771. In Chennai, the price has been cut by Rs 14.50, making the new cost Rs 1,966 compared to Rs 1,980.50 earlier.

The downward revision, though modest, comes as a welcome change for businesses heavily reliant on LPG cylinders, such as restaurants, caterers, and other commercial users. These reductions are expected to ease operational costs slightly, although the benefits will depend on usage levels.

Over the past three months, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders have shown minor fluctuations. In November 2024, the price in Delhi was Rs 1,802, marginally lower than the current rate of Rs 1,804. Kolkata and Chennai have also experienced minor oscillations, with prices largely stabilising at Rs 1,911 and Rs 1,966, respectively, in recent months. Mumbai, with the lowest price among the metros, has consistently maintained rates below Rs 1,800, providing respite to businesses operating in the financial capital.

ATF prices reduced

Domestic airlines in India received some relief as Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices saw reductions across the country’s four major metros, effective January 1, 2025.

In Delhi, the new ATF price is Rs 90,455.47 per kiloliter, marking a reduction of Rs 1,401.37 from the December 2024 rate of Rs 91,856.84. Kolkata witnessed a sharper decline, with prices dropping by Rs 1,491.84 to Rs 93,059.79 from Rs 94,551.63 last month. Mumbai recorded the lowest ATF price among the metros, now at Rs 84,511.93 per kiloliter, a decrease of Rs 1,349.09 from Rs 85,861.02 in December. Chennai saw the steepest reduction of Rs 1,560.77, bringing the price to Rs 93,670.72 from Rs 95,231.49 earlier.