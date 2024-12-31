India can use retaliatory measures in case of trade war with US: Think tank

India has the option to retaliate against tariff measures by the US during Donald Trump regime in sectors such as mineral fuel, iron and steel products etc but should also take proactive measures to engage directly with consumers and diversify markets to prepare for any adverse impact, the Research and Information System (RIS) for developing countries said on Tuesday.

India is among the top ten contributors to the USA trade deficit. In 2023, bilateral trade between India and the United States reached $117.8 billion, with India importing goods worth $42 billion and exporting $75.8 billion.

“Our idea of finding an India-US partnership has to factor in trade, investment, technology and finance. In order to deal with this in a comprehensive way India’s private sector has to combine energies with the government as well,” Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General, RIS said.

He said that India should urgently consider appointing a Task Force or create other institutional mechanisms that bring in domestic policy coherence on these lines.

In a discussion on Trade, Tariff and Trump which saw participation from RIS faculty members and trade and policy experts it was pointed out that it would be lucrative for India to go trade in high technology sectors where the US tariffs are the lowest.

India’s exports of high-technology products surged from $6.6 billion in 2017 to $18 billion in 2023, while medium-technology-intensive goods grew from $7.7 billion in 2017 to $13.8 billion in 2023.

“If Trump imposes tariffs that violate World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules then we should retaliate. We should engage but we should not hesitate in taking a tough line if Trump imposes tariffs,” said Abhijit Das, WTO expert while taking part in the discussion.

Also Read

On India being a major beneficiary of the H1B visa with a share of 72 per cent former commerce secretary Rajeev Kher said that 65 per cent of these visas are for people with computer skills and India needs to look at skill distribution. He also said that India may need to make sacrifices in some areas where higher tariffs have been imposed.

The discussions highlighted that India is well entrenched in the services sector in the US, but there is inordinately high reliance on H1B visa as a tool for service delivery.

“Service delivery business model is changing rapidly, so the provision of servicers from BPOs etc. stationed in India may not benefit as much from the time-zone advantage any longer. India may like to increase its focus on professional services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MROs) services, and similar other service sub-sectors,” RIS said in a statement.

India's final consumer goods segment may emerge as a significant trade target, RIS said, as the country recorded its largest trade surplus with the United States in 2023. The trade equation tilted in India’s favour, with imports from the US amounting to $2.9 billion while exports surged to $26.6 billion.

“If the trade restrictions adopt a broad-based one, segments such as chemical products, made-up textiles, and wood pulp may also come under scrutiny. In the event of product-specific actions, exports from pharmaceuticals, fisheries, and gems and jewellery sectors would likely bear the brunt,” RIS said.