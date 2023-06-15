States kept out of open market sale to preserve stocks, cool down inflation

The Centre on Thursday said that it excluded states from the open market sale scheme (OMSS) to maintain adequate foodgrain stock in the central pool as output of some crops have been hit due to untimely rains and a rise in temperatures in May.
Explaining the rationale behind not allowing Karnataka to get rice for its free scheme, the Centre said that such a decision to exclude states has been made for all, and not specifically for Karnataka.
It also said that the decision wasn't taken all of sudden and was the result of an inter ministerial meeting. Data shared by officials showed that as on June 14, wheat and rice stocks in the central pool was around 16.27 million tonnes.