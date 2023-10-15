Statsguru: 6 charts explain economic challenges for poll-bound states

The government’s labour survey shows fewer people hold regular or salaried jobs in most of these states than was the case in 2018-19, a measure of the employment problem. The share of salaried workers among those employed has reduced after the pandemic in all states except Madhya Pradesh. The lack of sufficient avenues for gainful work is also reflected in the fact that manufacturing accounts for less than a third of the economy even in the most industrialised of these states.

Some of the states going to the polls have struggled with higher poverty levels than the rest of the country. Over 15 per cent of the population lives in poverty in the majority of the states, despite improvements since 2015-16, according to data from the NITI Aayog’s multidimensional poverty calculations, which measure deprivation based on factors such as health, education, and standard of living — going beyond traditional poverty estimation, which relied mainly on income (chart 2).