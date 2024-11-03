Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Statsguru: Delhi AQI worst among major cities after Diwali celebrations

Delhi experienced a significant drop in air quality following Diwali, marking a stark contrast to relatively clearer skies over the past two years

Delhi pollution
Shikha Chaturvedi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2024 | 11:51 PM IST
Last Thursday, the skies of Delhi illuminated with Diwali celebrations, despite a ban on firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 4 pm on Friday, the worst among major cities. All major cities in India—except Chennai—saw dip in their air quality following the celebrations (chart 1). 
 
Delhi experienced a significant drop in air quality following Diwali, marking a stark contrast to relatively clearer skies over the past two years. Even before celebrations started on Diwali, the AQI was the worst in three years. The post-Diwali AQI had the same story in Delhi, but it was still an improvement over 2018 to 2021. Typically, AQI levels worsen after Diwali, with 2022 being the only exception in recent times (chart 2).   
 Additionally, according to Swiss company IQAir’s live ranking of global cities on AQI, Delhi emerged as the most polluted city in the world at 8 am on Friday, the morning after Diwali (chart 3).   
 In 2023, the concentration of fine particulate matter in Delhi’s air rose by 10 per cent compared to the previous year, with the city exhibiting more than double the average levels of pollutants found across India (chart 4).   
 Delhi is lagging behind other major metropolitan cities in meeting its air quality reduction targets (chart 5).     
 Despite some relief from the previous year, residents of Delhi spent over half of their annual hours breathing toxic air in 2023, ranking second after Dhaka (chart 6). 
 
First Published: Nov 03 2024 | 11:51 PM IST

