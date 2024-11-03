Statsguru: Delhi AQI worst among major cities after Diwali celebrations

Last Thursday, the skies of Delhi illuminated with Diwali celebrations, despite a ban on firecrackers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 339 at 4 pm on Friday, the worst among major cities. All major cities in India—except Chennai—saw dip in their air quality following the celebrations (chart 1).

Delhi experienced a significant drop in air quality following Diwali, marking a stark contrast to relatively clearer skies over the past two years. Even before celebrations started on Diwali, the AQI was the worst in three years. The post-Diwali AQI had the same story in Delhi, but it was still an improvement over 2018 to 2021. Typically, AQI levels worsen after Diwali, with 2022 being the only exception in recent times (chart 2).