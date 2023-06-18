Statsguru: Modern slavery estimates up 38% for India, shows data

A look at India relative to its neighbourhood shows a higher prevalence of modern slavery adjusted for population than in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China and Nepal. A vulnerability score that shows the extent to which a population might fall prey to slavery-like conditions is higher than each of them barring Bangladesh (charts 2, 3).



Weaker social protection could be part of the reason, suggests an analysis of data put out in the report. The report is the latest endeavour by the Geneva-based International Labour Organization, International Organization for Migration, and human rights group Walk Free to track modern slavery. It defines modern slavery to include forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage and similar practices. The number of affected people in India is up by more than a third since the last report (chart 1).