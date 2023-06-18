Effect of subsidy cut? Daily e2W sales decline 62% in June, so far

From 3,395 units sold per day in May, the volume slipped to 1,271 units in June, shows data on the VAHAN portal of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). Sales of e2W made 7.73 per cent of the overall 1,497,956 two-wheelers dispatched last month. They are now down to 2.65 per cent in June, so far.

Against the backdrop of a reduction in incentives by the Centre, India’s fast-growing electric mobility segment witnessed a slowdown in the first 15 days of June. Average daily sales volumes of electric two-wheelers (e2W) declined by over 62 per cent from May. Daily sales of electric three-wheelers and four-wheelers, on the other hand, witnessed an uptick.