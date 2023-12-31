Statsguru: Neighbourhood ties weaken as global economic partnerships evolve

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Services are a silver lining. Commercial services exports increased by eight per cent between 2010 and 2022, faster than many peers. It was five per cent for Germany, four per cent each for the United States and the United Kingdom.
Service exports to the immediate neighbourhood remain limited. The largest markets include North America and Europe.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.