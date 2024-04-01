Statsguru: Six charts show rising India's foreign exchange reserves

India's foreign exchange reserves have doubled in the past decade. The cushion means better external debt metrics and a more stable currency, particularly compared to the volatility seen during the taper tantrum episode of 2013, according to a Business Standard analysis.

The taper tantrum episode of 2013 had sent the rupee tumbling, which significantly increased macroeconomic risks. India’s peers in the so-called “fragile five” economies, which were more affected, haven't added as much reserves since. Forex reserves are up 31 per cent in Indonesia and 24 per cent in South Africa, compared to a 117 per cent increase in India. Brazil and Turkey have lower reserves than in 2013.

Due to increased capital flows, India accumulated over $100 billion worth of reserves during the pandemic. It lost roughly the same amount in the first nine months of 2022 due to policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve, which led to capital outflows. However, India quickly managed to regain the lost level. Forex reserves touched a record $642.63 billion as on March 22, according to recently released Reserve Bank of India data. It was less than half this amount in April 2013.

