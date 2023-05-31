Home / Economy / News / Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

Mills were getting more than Rs 50,000 ($604.6) per tonne from the overseas sale against the local price of 36,500 rupees, dealers said

Reuters MUMBAI
Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Rajendra Jadhav

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian mills have shipped out the entire 6.1 million tonnes of sugar allowed for exports, industry officials told Reuters, cashing in on multi-year high prices in the world market and robust demand.

The world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener is, however, unlikely to allow additional exports in the current marketing year ending on Sept. 30, due to a likely drop in production.

This could lift global prices and allow top producer Brazil to sell more sugar on the world market.

"The mills have shipped the entire allocated quantity, and nothing has left since global prices became attractive," Prakash Naiknavare, managing director of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, told Reuters.

Mills were getting more than 50,000 rupees ($604.6) per tonne from the overseas sale against the local price of 36,500 rupees, dealers said.

A rumour earlier this month that India could ban exports prompted mills to accelerate the remaining shipments, he said.

The country exported a record 11 million tonnes of sugar in the previous 2021-2022 season, but New Delhi allowed exports of only 6.1 million tonnes in the current year due to an expected drop in production.

Production is likely to fall to 32.8 million tonnes in the current year, from a record 35.8 million tonnes in the previous season.

The drop in the production has closed the window of additional exports, which mills were seeking earlier, said a senior industry official, who declined to be named.

"We are now not demanding the government to allow more exports in the current season. We know it's not possible," he said.

India mainly exports sugar to Indonesia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Sudan, Somalia and the United Arab Emirates.

Asian and African buyers have shifted to Brazil from India as the south American country has ample surplus for exports, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

($1 = 82.7 Indian rupees)

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Also Read

India to allow duty free imports of sunflower, soyoil until June

Sugar mills in Maharashtra to close early as rain hits cane supply

'Nalayak' jibe only to highlight PM's empty rhetoric for Banjaras: Priyank

Domestic textile industry faces tough times as consumers cut spending

MLA Nitin Deshmukh in spat with police; Shinde says won't be arrested

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Govt invites new applications for semiconductor manufacturing unit

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Despite world-beating growth, India's lack of jobs threatens its young

Topics :Sugar exportssugar millsSugar prices

First Published: May 31 2023 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story