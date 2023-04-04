Sweating over milk: India stares at supply crunch as summer sets in

Dairy cooperative Amul hiked over the weekend the retail price of milk in Gujarat after taking a similar step in other regions earlier. Milk prices in India have increased by 12-15 per cent in the last 15 months and experts say the hikes won’t stop before September-October 2023. Milk inflation has increased from 5.55 per cent in September 2022 to 10.33 per cent in February 2023. Inflation for othe