Switzerland, UAE, China lead double digit imports growth in February

After growth in merchandise imports remained in negative territory for most of 2023, inbound shipments have turned positive for two consecutive months since January

Representative Image
Asit Ranjan Mishra
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 12:09 AM IST
A jump in imports from Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China led to a double-digit increase in India’s imports in February, propelling them to a 17-month high.

While the UAE ($8.2 billion) crossed China ($8.1 billion) as the top source of imports in February, Switzerland (140 per cent) topped the list in terms of annual growth, likely due to a jump in gold imports. 

In February, imports from Russia (-4.8 per cent) contracted due to lower imports of crude oil, while inbound shipments from USA (-7.35 per cent) and South Korea (-3.3 per cent) also shrank during the month.

Topics :Indian Economyexports importsSwitzerlandUAE economyIndia china trade

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 12:09 AM IST

