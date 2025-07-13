Taiwanese, Vietnamese firms keen to invest in footwear sector in India: CLE

Companies from Taiwan and Vietnam are keen to invest in India's non-leather footwear sector, and the government support is crucial to facilitate these investments, Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman RK Jalan said on Sunday.

Jalan said these Taiwanese and Vietnamese firms import products like shoe soles, moulds, machinery, and fabrics from countries like China.

"Vietnamese and Taiwanese firms are keen to invest in India. We need to support them so that they can import these goods smoothly into the country for their manufacturing facilities," he said.

The country's exports are growing at a healthy rate, and the council is aiming for $7 billion worth of shipments in 2025-26, he added.

The exports stood at $5.75 billion in 2024-25. The US was the top destination for Indian exporters with shipments worth $957 million (about 20 per cent share). It was followed by the UK (11 per cent) and Germany. "We are expecting about 18 per cent growth this year. Promotion of manufacturing in the country will help further boost exports and job creation," Jalan added. He said that a trade pact with the US will help increase the share in the American market. At present, this labour-intensive sector attracts 18.5 per cent duty in the US.

The two countries are major players in the global footwear sector. Vietnam is a major global hub for manufacturing and exporting footwear, while Taiwan plays a key role in the design, development, and production of footwear for leading international brands. He also urged the government to roll out the focused product scheme for the footwear and leather sectors announced in the Budget to enhance productivity, competitiveness and exports. The scheme will support design capacity, component manufacturing, and machinery required for the production of non-leather quality footwear. Sharing similar views, Kanpur-based Growmore International Ltd MD Yadvendra Singh Sachan said Taiwanese companies have already invested in firms in Tamil Nadu.