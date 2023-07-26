Home / Economy / News / Tax council to meet on Aug 2 to finalise online gaming tax: Report

Tax council to meet on Aug 2 to finalise online gaming tax: Report

Since the first announced its plan for the tax on Jul 11, the gaming industry and its investors have asked it to review the decision, which will increase the tax burden on both companies and consumers

Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will meet on Aug. 2 to decide on a 28% tax on funds that online gaming companies and casinos collect from customers, and finalise other rules, a government official said on Wednesday.

The council, chaired by India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising state finance ministers, will decide if the tax should be imposed only once on the total funds deposited to play an online game, or each time a bet is placed - something the industry fears will lead to repeated taxation.

The official asked not to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media. The Finance Ministry and GST Council Secretariat did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Since the government first announced its plan for the tax on July 11, the gaming industry and its investors have asked it to review the decision, which will increase the tax burden on both companies and consumers.

Last week, Tiger Global, Peak XV and Steadview Capital were among 30 foreign and domestic investors that asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the tax, saying the levy would adversely impact $4 billion in prospective investments.

India's revenue secretary, Sanjay Malhotra, told a local television channel on Tuesday that "the taxation, as has been claimed by the gaming industry, becomes very high in case it is taxed at each and every bet. That's true, it's a fact."

This would be taken into account when a final decision is taken by the GST Council, Malhotra told NDTV.

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Also Read

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

As repetitive taxation fears arise, gaming firms wait for clarity

Sale of wheat, rice to states under OMSS stopped for buffer, control prices

Q1 a washout, exporters pin hope on North America for a turnaround

T-bills cut-offs remains steady, as liquidity conditions remain unchanged

LIC offloads over 2% shares in Bajaj Auto via open market transactions

Razorpay offers savings on overseas bank transfers for Indian exporters

Topics :GSTonline gamingtax departments

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story