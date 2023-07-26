Home / Economy / News / T-bills cut-offs remains steady, as liquidity conditions remain unchanged

T-bills cut-offs remains steady, as liquidity conditions remain unchanged

The latest data showed that banks parked almost Rs 1.4 trillion with the RBI on Tuesday, as compared to Rs 1.3 trillion on July 19

Anjali Kumari
Jul 26 2023
The demand at the Treasury bills (T-bills) auction on Wednesday was the same as the previous week as liquidity conditions remained unchanged, dealers said.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set the cut-off yields on the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day T-bills at 6.72 per cent, 6.86 per cent, and 6.89 per cent, respectively.
 
The cut-off yield on the 91-day T-bill was set 1 basis point (bp) higher, whereas the cut-off yields on 182-day, and 364-day T-bills was the same as the previous week.
 
“The cut-offs were in line with expectations because in terms of liquidity not much has changed from the previous week,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.
 
The latest data showed that banks parked almost Rs 1.4 trillion with the RBI on Tuesday, as compared to Rs 1.3 trillion on July 19.


Jul 26 2023

