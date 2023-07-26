The demand at the Treasury bills (T-bills) auction on Wednesday was the same as the previous week as liquidity conditions remained unchanged, dealers said.The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) set the cut-off yields on the 91-day, 182-day, and 364-day T-bills at 6.72 per cent, 6.86 per cent, and 6.89 per cent, respectively.The cut-off yield on the 91-day T-bill was set 1 basis point (bp) higher, whereas the cut-off yields on 182-day, and 364-day T-bills was the same as the previous week.“The cut-offs were in line with expectations because in terms of liquidity not much has changed from the previous week,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.The latest data showed that banks parked almost Rs 1.4 trillion with the RBI on Tuesday, as compared to Rs 1.3 trillion on July 19.