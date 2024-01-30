Tax-GDP ratio likely to be highest or second best in FY24 since 2008-09

The share of tax collections in gross domestic product (GDP) could be the highest in the Financial Year 2023-24 (FY24) since 2008-09. This would be reflected in the revised estimates (RE) for the year to be given in the interim Budget slated for Thursday.

This is likely to be driven by direct taxes whose proportion in GDP is likely to rise to a record level in FY24, besides robust goods and services tax (GST) collections. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ratings agency ICRA has estimated that the central tax collections would overshoot budget estimates (BE) by Rs 60,000 crore in FY24. If that happens, tax receipts would stand at Rs 34.21 trillion under RE against 33.61 trillion pegged in BE.



At nominal GDP of Rs 296.58 trillion pegged in the first advance estimates for FY24, it gives a tax-GDP ratio of 11.53 per cent for the year. This is quite close to 11.54 per cent witnessed in 2021-21, the year of the second wave of Covid. A bit of higher tax collections would make the tax-GDP ratio during 2023-24 the highest since 2008-09 (see chart). The BE had assumed the tax-GDP ratio at 11.14 per cent for FY'24.

This would be due to robust tax collections and lower nominal GDP growth projected in the first advance estimates for 2023-24. GDP at current prices is estimated to grow by 8.9 per cent against 10.5 per cent assumed at the time of Budget presentation.



Despite this, likely tax buoyancy at 1.35 would not be highest since 2008-09, though it would be quite higher than the 0.99 per cent assumed in the Budget for FY24. Tax buoyancy was quite higher at 1.43 in 2010-11, 1.61 in 2015-16, 1.52 in 2016-17, 1.82 in 2021-22. Tax buoyancy was also 1.35 during 2012-13. More than one of tax buoyancy means that nominal GDP growth has resulted in higher tax rise.

Projections by the first advance estimates for nominal GDP were less by Rs 5.17 trillion than Rs 301.75 trillion assumed in the Budget for FY24.

However, this could not arrest robust tax collections. Direct tax collection rose 19.41 per cent at Rs 14.70 trillion till January 10 year-on-year (Y-o-Y). With this, the government has met 80.61 per cent of the BE till January 10. The Budget for 2023-24 had estimated direct tax collection at Rs 18.23 trillion, higher by 10.5 per cent over the Rs 16.5 trillion projected in the RE for the previous financial year.



ICRA estimated that direct tax collections would surpass the BE by Rs one trillion. This would make direct tax collections Rs 19.23 trillion. With nominal GDP at Rs 296.58 trillion pegged by the first advance estimates, direct taxes-GDP ratio would rise to 6.48 per cent in RE for FY24. This would be the highest since 2000-01. Before this, the highest direct taxes-GDP ratio was in 2007-08 at 6.3 per cent. Direct tax buoyancy would, however, be at 1.3, less than previous two years' at 1.18 during FY'23 and 2.52 during FY'22.

The central goods and services tax (CGST) yielded Rs 6.26 trillion during April-December -- 77 per cent of the Rs 8.12 trillion estimated in the BE for 2023-24.