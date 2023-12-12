Tax on expat salaries: Japan firm's India unit gets interim relief on GST

- MNCs operating in India are facing GST demands pertaining to an 18% tax on salaries and allowances paid to foreign expats
- Various High Courts have granted relief to BMW India, Metal One Corporation, Alstom Transport India, United Breweries Ltd, and Mitsubishi Electric India
- GST authorities consider expat salaries or allowances reimbursed by Indian companies to foreign entities as a “supply of manpower,” making them taxable under the GST regime
- However, salaries directly paid by Indian companies to expat employees without reimbursement won’t attract GST. Such expats are perceived as employees of the Indian company alone
