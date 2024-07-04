Not heard from Tesla since election results: DPIIT Secy Rajesh Kumar Singh

The government has not heard from Elon Musk-led Tesla since the Election results, regarding its plans to participate in the recently launched Scheme to Promote the Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India, according to the nodal ministry of industrial investment.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Thursday said, "the tweet after the election is the last we have heard from Tesla."

“The process of finalising the guidelines is ongoing by the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). They have more than one inquiry. It was meant to be a generic policy,” Singh told reporters.

Last month, Elon Musk had said that he is looking forward to his companies doing ‘exciting’ work in India. “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,” Musk had said in a post on X.

In April, the US-based EV giant Tesla’s Elon Musk cancelled plans to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, citing "very heavy Tesla obligations." His visit will be delayed to later this year, he had said.





Meeting Not Necessary: MHI

Officials at the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) explained that it is not necessary for any interested applicants to meet with the ministry, as applications would have to be submitted online following the release of the guidelines.

“The policy guidelines provide a window of 120 days or more to publish the guidelines and open the application process. Within weeks, guidelines will be out,” an MHI official said, requesting anonymity.

The ministry will start accepting applications after releasing the guidelines. Officials explained that the ministry does not expect any interested applicants to make representations to the government before that.

“Not just Tesla, we are not calling any original equipment manufacturers for meetings,” another official explained. “Tesla sent its representative in the first round of consultation, and more than a dozen other players also participated in the two rounds of consultation we have had so far,” the official added.

The Centre has conducted several rounds of stakeholders' consultations for its flagship scheme to promote investments in electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing through import concessions, the Scheme to Promote the Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India.

Major global companies, including VinFast, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Kia, Volkswagen, Toyota, Hyundai, and Renault-Nissan, were part of the stakeholder consultations that took place last month.

Indian car makers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra were present during the first round of the meeting. Tesla was represented by its advisor, The Asia Group India, at the meeting with the ministry.

In its first official engagement with the Indian government earlier this year, Tesla and other global automotive manufacturers sought clarification on the new EV policy, specifically regarding investment guidelines and the timeline for the domestic value addition (DVA) requirement.

The ministry clarified the definition of investment for all stakeholders. According to government officials, the definition of investment will be similar to that used in the PLI (production-linked incentive) Auto scheme.

According to the PLI Auto guidelines released in September 2021, an investment is defined as expenditure incurred on plant, machinery, equipment, and associated utilities. Investment also includes expenditure on packaging, freight/transport, insurance, and erection and commissioning of the plant, machinery, equipment, and associated utilities.

However, the building cost of up to 10 per cent can be considered an investment. But royalty paid on the import of technology will not be considered an investment.

The new EV policy announced in March allows reduced import taxes on original equipment manufacturers that commit to investing at least $500 million (Rs 4,150 crore) and establishing a manufacturing plant within three years. Additionally, they are also required to achieve a 25 per cent DVA within the initial three years and 50 per cent by their fifth year of operations in the country.

The policy proposes to reduce import duties for interested EV makers to 15 per cent from the current 70 per cent or 100 per cent on vehicles having a CIF (cost, insurance, and freight) value of $35,000 and above for five years from the date of issuance of the approval letter by the government. However, companies seeking the Customs duty relaxation need to invest $500 million within three years.