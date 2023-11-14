Home / Economy / News / Tesla to double its components imports from India, says Piyush Goyal

Tesla to double its components imports from India, says Piyush Goyal

He said in September Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year

Reuters BENGALURU
Piyush Goyal at Tesla Inc in California. (Twitter/Piyush Goyal)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

US electric car maker Tesla Inc is planning to double the number of components it imports from India, Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday through a post on social media platform X.

"Proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India," Goyal posted on X, earlier called Twitter, after visiting Tesla's manufacturing facility at Fremont, California.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He was, however, unable to meet Tesla chief Elon Musk during his visit to the plant, Goyal added.

He said in September Tesla was aiming to source components worth between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion from India this year, having bought $1 billion of components last year.

The minister's visit to the US was supposed to include discussions with Musk around Tesla's plans to setup an Indian factory, manufacturing a $24,000 car there, sourcing more components and establishing charging infrastructure across the nation, Reuters reported last week.

 

Also Read

Elon Musk confirms the name of third child with Grimes, details inside

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla to import completely made electric cars from Germany into India

Union min Piyush Goyal visits Tesla's manufacturing facility in California

India-UK FTA: EAM hopes two sides will find 'landing point' which will work

Faster trains are crucial for India to tap global export markets like China

Nine states record higher inflation rates compared to national average

Sri Lankan President presents budget, says economy not out of crisis yet

Delhi earns Rs 525 cr in Diwali with 30 mn liquor bottles sold in 2 weeks

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Piyush GoyalElon MuskTesla

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story