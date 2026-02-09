The long road to $500 billion: India's US trade pledge won't be easy

The joint statement issued by Washington and New Delhi on February 7 clarified that “India intends to purchase $500 billion of US energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years.”

That too is a tall order, especially when the statement mentions energy products first. Energy products are primarily fuels such as crude oil, liquified petroleum gas and liquified natural gas – the gases used to fire vehicles, industries and kitchens.

The US shipped just over $12 billion of energy products in FY25, including coking and steam coal. Also included in this were petroleum fuels worth around $9 billion, which made up just 5 per cent of India’s total petroleum import basket by value, commerce ministry data showed — illustrating the long road ahead.

India imports 90 per cent of its crude oil, 60 per cent of LPG and over half of LNG. But all three energy products, which together accounted for 22 per cent of India’s total imports by value in FY2025, or a combined $175 billion, are sourced from several suppliers — primarily from West Asia and Russia.

While the joint statement did not give a breakup of the $500 billion goal, even a 20 per cent contribution from energy products would mean India having to boost US purchases eight-fold from current levels in five years-- even as oil and gas prices trend lower on the back of copious supplies — according to senior officials from the public sector companies Gail Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd.

“Analysts would be wise to ignore some of the numbers in the deal, or at least treat them as aspirational,” said Evan