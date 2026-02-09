The long road to $500 billion: India's US trade pledge won't be easy

As for energy, the US share in India’s trade basket is low in both volume and value. The US contributed 5 per cent to India’s crude oil imports in volume terms in 2025, hardly 8 per cent to LNG imports and 7 per cent to LPG supplies, Kpler data showed.
In value terms, purchases of US coking coal, used in steel plants, and steam coal, used as fuel, declined by 22 per cent in FY25 to $3.2 billion compared with FY24, commerce ministry data showed. Crude purchases from the US rose by 30 per cent to $6.5 billion during the same period, while LNG imports increased by 74 per cent to $2.46 billion.