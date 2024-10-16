Trade deficit eases to $20.8 bn in Sept amid geopolitical challenges

India’s trade deficit eased to $20.78 billion in September as merchandise imports growth slowed to 1.6 per cent, and merchandise exports grew 0.5 per cent due to muted global demand amid geopolitical challenges, according to data released by the commerce department.

The trade deficit had widened to a 10-month high of $29.7 billion in August.

Exports stood at $34.58 billion in September, while imports were at $55.36 billion during the month.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that despite the challenges, merchandise exports performed well in the first half of FY24.

Last week, the World Trade Organization (WTO) revised its projection of world merchandise trade growth for 2025 downwards to 3 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent.