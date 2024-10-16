Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Trade deficit eases to $20.8 bn in Sept amid geopolitical challenges

Trade deficit eases to $20.8 bn in Sept amid geopolitical challenges

Exports stood at $34.58 billion in September, while imports were at $55.36 billion during the month

trade, Port, Container
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that despite the challenges, merchandise exports performed well in the first half of FY24 | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s trade deficit eased to $20.78 billion in September as merchandise imports growth slowed to 1.6 per cent, and merchandise exports grew 0.5 per cent due to muted global demand amid geopolitical challenges, according to data released by the commerce department.

The trade deficit had widened to a 10-month high of $29.7 billion in August.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Exports stood at $34.58 billion in September, while imports were at $55.36 billion during the month.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal stated that despite the challenges, merchandise exports performed well in the first half of FY24.

Last week, the World Trade Organization (WTO) revised its projection of world merchandise trade growth for 2025 downwards to 3 per cent from the earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent.

For 2024, the WTO revised its forecast for merchandise trade growth slightly upwards to 2.7 per cent, from the previous estimate of 2.6 per cent.

More From This Section

A lasting problem: How can India address its unemployment crisis?

UAE to address India's concerns over rise in silver, platinum alloy imports

129 mn Indians living in extreme poverty in 2024: World Bank report

Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Premium

Canada's FDI into India has more than doubled since pandemic, shows data


However, the multilateral trade body noted that risks to the forecast remain on the downside due to regional conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and policy uncertainty.

In the event of an escalation of conflict in West Asia, the effects would be felt in other regions, particularly through further disruptions to shipping and rising energy prices due to increased risk premiums.

“While the disruptive impact of the Red Sea crisis has been contained to date, other routes could be impacted in a wider conflict. There would also be a heightened risk of energy supply disruptions given the region’s significant role in petroleum production. Higher energy prices would dampen economic growth in importing economies and weigh on trade indirectly,” the WTO stated.

The first half of 2024 saw a 2.3 per cent year-on-year increase in trade. This rebound followed a slump of 1.1 per cent in 2023, driven by high inflation and rising interest rates.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Wrong turn inwards: Exports no longer a manufacturing priority for India

'India has trade surplus with 151 nations; deficit with 75 during Jan-June'

US top trading partner, China trade deficit highest in Jan-Jun 2024: GTRI

India's exports fall 1.48% in July, trade deficit widens to $23.5 billion

India's exports dip 1.2% to $33.98 bn in July, imports up by 7.45%

Topics :India trade deficitExportimport

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story