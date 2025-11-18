Goyal launches trade intelligence portal to track FTAs, global mkt trends

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a trade intelligence portal, which will help stakeholders track and evaluate the utilisation of the free trade agreements (FTA) signed, map global demand patterns, monitor global supply chains, identify emerging products, explore export opportunities and support timely strategic interventions.

What does the Trade Intelligence & Analytics portal offer?

The Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) portal is a one-stop trade intelligence and analytics platform that integrates multiple global and national databases along with macro-economic indicators into a unified analytical model offering more than 270 analytics across more than 28 interactive dashboards.