Home / Economy / News / Goyal launches trade intelligence portal to track FTAs, global mkt trends

Goyal launches trade intelligence portal to track FTAs, global mkt trends

Piyush Goyal has launched a unified trade intelligence portal offering real-time analytics on FTA utilisation, global demand, supply chains and export opportunities

Piyush Goyal, Piyush
Shreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched a trade intelligence portal, which will help stakeholders track and evaluate the utilisation of the free trade agreements (FTA) signed, map global demand patterns, monitor global supply chains, identify emerging products, explore export opportunities and support timely strategic interventions.
 
What does the Trade Intelligence & Analytics portal offer?
 
The Trade Intelligence & Analytics (TIA) portal is a one-stop trade intelligence and analytics platform that integrates multiple global and national databases along with macro-economic indicators into a unified analytical model offering more than 270 analytics across more than 28 interactive dashboards.
 
The platform provides real-time, interactive insights on India and global trade, commodities and sectoral analytics, market intelligence including export opportunities and competitor analysis. The portal also includes automated trade reports and tracking of trade trends for the production-linked incentive (PLI) sectors and critical minerals.
 
How will the portal help Indian businesses and exporters?
 
“We have to be more transparent with trade data to help stakeholders make best decisions,” Goyal said at the launch, adding that the portal will open up new insights for importers, exporters, start-ups and MSMEs. That apart, there are huge opportunities in the service sector globally that will now be available to all, he said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MoSPI releases NIC 2025, aims to capture economy's new & emerging sectors

Premium

Rlys launches policy for bulk terminals to increase cement freight volumes

India needs 'last push' to become third-largest economy: Piyush Goyal

Icra projects India's GDP growth to ease to 7% for September quarter

Premium

Gems & jewellery exports slipped 30% to $2.17 billion in October: GJEPC

Topics :Piyush Goyaltrade policyFTA

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story