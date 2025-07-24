Flexible inflation targeting helps anchor inflation expectations: RBI study

The transition to flexible inflation targeting (FIT) regime has helped in anchoring inflation expectations, a study authored by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) staff noted. The study was released in July’s bulletin.

According to the study, Indian households’ inflation expectations remain elevated even in periods of price stability, compared to those of professionals.

Demographic factors such as gender, age, and professional background play significant roles in inflation expectations. Notably, men, older individuals (45 and above), self-employed, and daily workers, who often operate on variable incomes, exhibit higher inflation expectations, the study said. In contrast, younger and salaried individuals are more attuned to realised inflation dynamics, likely reflecting their exposure to financial and social networks.