Net ECB inflows rise to $4.4 billion in April-May 2025, shows RBI data

The net inflows of foreign resources via External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) grew multi-fold to $4.4 billion in April-May 2025, from $1.7 billion in April-May 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India data.
External Commercial Borrowing registrations slowed to $5.7 billion during April-May 2025, down from $8.3 billion during April-May 2024.
The RBI, in its monthly bulletin (July 2025), said that notably, nearly 48 per cent of the total external commercial borrowings registered during this period were intended for capital expenditure (capex), including on-lending and sub-lending for capital expenditure.
The number of ECB registrations was 122 in April 2025 for $2.91 billion and 100 in May 2025 for $2.73 billion. The tally of ECB registrations by Indian entities stood at 1,379, amounting to $61.2 billion in FY25, RBI data showed.
As for the interest rate on the ECBs, expressed in weighted average margin over alternative reference rate, it was 1.46 per cent in May 2025, substantially lower than 2.05 per cent in May 2024. This pricing indicator pertains to the floating rate loans. For fixed-rate loans, the interest rate range was between 0-10.0 per cent in May 2025, as against 0-11.67 per cent in May 2024.
Corporate entities from the manufacturing sector had filed registrations for ECBs amounting to $1.2 billion in May 2025, up from $497 million in May 2024. Firms from the infrastructure sector had filed for intent worth $717 million in May 2025, down from $1.36 billion in May 2024. Corporations from services filed ECB intents for just $242 million in May 2025, up from $138 million a year ago. Non-banking finance companies filed ECB intents worth $566 million in May, much lower than $1.42 billion in May 2024.
