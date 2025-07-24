Net ECB inflows rise to $4.4 billion in April-May 2025, shows RBI data

The net inflows of foreign resources via External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) grew multi-fold to $4.4 billion in April-May 2025, from $1.7 billion in April-May 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

External Commercial Borrowing registrations slowed to $5.7 billion during April-May 2025, down from $8.3 billion during April-May 2024.

The RBI, in its monthly bulletin (July 2025), said that notably, nearly 48 per cent of the total external commercial borrowings registered during this period were intended for capital expenditure (capex), including on-lending and sub-lending for capital expenditure.

The number of ECB registrations was 122 in April 2025 for $2.91 billion and 100 in May 2025 for $2.73 billion. The tally of ECB registrations by Indian entities stood at 1,379, amounting to $61.2 billion in FY25, RBI data showed.