Home / Economy / News / Truck freight rates for major metros inch up in February: CMIE data

Truck freight rates for major metros inch up in February: CMIE data

Road transport is estimated to account for over 70 per cent of domestic freight demand

Ashli Varghese New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The cost of transporting goods by truck to major metros went up in February.
 
Rates are up 1-5 per cent with the western part of the country, shows an analysis of data collated by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The per kilometer cost of transporting goods using a 15 tonne truck rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 42.4 from Delhi to Mumbai in February.  It rose 4.2 per cent to Rs 94.8 for Chennai. 
 
Meanwhile, vehicle registrations have seen a rise across the different categories.


Also Read

Noida-Ghaziabad metro link to integrate Rapid Rail; check details here

Obstructing closure of metro doors may cost you Rs 10,000, warns DMRC

Budget 2024: Rs 7,500 cr Delhi Metro corridor linking Haryana, UP on cards

WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu takes metro ride in Delhi, video surfaces

Travellers may now be able to buy onions, atta at major metro stations

Vedanta, CIL, Ola among the 50 players bidding for critical mineral blocks

WTO: Fighting for rights of small fishermen, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Day after Q3 GDP surprise, analysts raise growth forecast for FY25

GST mop-up rises over 12.5% to Rs 1.68 trn, car sales remain strong

Many countries negotiating to start rupee trade with India: Sitharaman

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :trucksFreight ratestransport sectormetro cities

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story