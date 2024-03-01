Truck freight rates for major metros inch up in February: CMIE data

The cost of transporting goods by truck to major metros went up in February.



Rates are up 1-5 per cent with the western part of the country, shows an analysis of data collated by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).



The per kilometer cost of transporting goods using a 15 tonne truck rose 4.7 per cent to Rs 42.4 from Delhi to Mumbai in February. It rose 4.2 per cent to Rs 94.8 for Chennai.

