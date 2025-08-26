Trump administration issues notice to India as 50% tariff deadline nears

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday (local time) outlined its plan to impose 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods. The Department of Homeland Security released a draft notice on Monday, signalling the White House’s intent to move forward with its plan of levying additional tariffs on India as Trump tries to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

According to a Bloomberg report, the notice stated that the increased levies would apply to Indian products "that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025."

India defends Russian oil imports as energy security move Earlier this month, Trump announced the imposition of an additional 25 per cent tariffs on India for its continued purchase of Russian crude oil. The move is part of his strategy to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, now entering its fourth year. Decrying the move as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable", the Ministry of External Affairs said it would take all necessary steps to safeguard India's national interests. However, the government is also hoping that a breakthrough in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine might avert the additional levies.

In a statement released on August 6, the Ministry of External Affairs noted that Washington had targeted India's oil imports from Russia in recent days. The MEA reiterated India's position that it imports oil based on market considerations to ensure the energy security of its 1.4 billion citizens. Trump pushes for peace with Putin–Zelenskyy mediation effort In an effort to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, Trump met with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this month. Trump met Putin in Alaska on August 15 and later hosted Zelenskyy, along with seven European leaders, at the White House to discuss possible paths toward ending the conflict. Following the meetings, Trump said he had begun arrangements for a direct dialogue between Zelenskyy and Putin. However, he admitted on Monday that his efforts had not succeeded so far, citing "Putin's animosity" toward Zelenskyy as the primary reason for the impasse.