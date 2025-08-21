Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China opposes US plan to impose up to 50% tariffs on India: Amb. Feihong

China opposes US plan to impose up to 50% tariffs on India: Amb. Feihong

In his address at an event held at the IIC here, the Chinese envoy referred to the tariffs imposed on various countries by Washington

Xu Feihong

In his address at an event here, Feihong also said that tariff and trade

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

China fully opposes the US move of imposing tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India and Washington's threat to increase it, Chinese envoy Xu Feihong said here on Thursday.

In his address at an event here, Feihong also said that tariff and trade "wars" were disrupting the global economic and trade system.

The Chinese envoy's remark assumes significance as it comes amid a thaw in Sino-India ties.

India and China on Tuesday unveiled a series of measures for a "stable, cooperative and forward-looking" relationship that included jointly maintaining peace along the frontier, reopening border trade, promoting investment flows, and resuming direct flight connectivity at the earliest.

 

The announcements aimed at realising the "full" development potential of the two Asian giants came amid growing estrangement in ties between India and the US over President Donald Trump's policies on trade and tariffs.

India and China listed the measures in a joint document after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held wide-ranging talks earlier this week with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, besides meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In his address at an event held at the IIC here, the Chinese envoy referred to the tariffs imposed on various countries by Washington.

"The United States imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India, and even threatened to impose more. China fully opposes it," he said.

Speaking about the upcoming SCO Summit in China, Feihong said his country is willing to work with all parties, including India, to hold the summit, featuring friendship, solidarity, and fruitful outcomes.

"Together, we can open a new chapter of a dragon-elephant tango," he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump China US India tariff

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

