Trump's Russia threat puts spotlight on India, China crude oil imports

Trump said penalties would come in the form of “secondary tariffs,” without providing details, and would be implemented in 50 days if Russia doesn’t end hostilities with Ukraine. Matt Whitaker, the US ambassador to Nato, said the action effectively represents sanctions on nations buying Russian oil.

Whitaker specifically cited India and China.

ALSO READ: Crude oil rises to 3-week high as investors eye Trump statement on Russia Russian flows to India reached 2.1 million barrels a day in June, the biggest monthly intake in nearly a year, and close to the record set in May 2023, data from Kpler show. China’s purchases haven’t accelerated at the same pace, but have been consistently above 1 million barrels a day since the war.

Still, the initial reaction from the market to Trump’s remarks was nonchalance. Global benchmark Brent fell almost 2 per cent to close below $70 a barrel on Monday, suggesting little concern around the potential impact to crude flows.