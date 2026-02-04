Trump's tariff cut sparks relief in India despite limited clarity on deal

US President Donald Trump's move to slash tariffs on Indian imports sparked a relief rally across the Asian country's markets on Tuesday, lifting sentiment among exporters and policymakers even as details of the agreement ‍remained scant.

Trump announced a trade deal with India on Monday ​to cut tariffs to 18 per cent from 50 per cent in exchange for New Delhi halting Russian oil purchases and lowering trade barriers.

Trump's social media post was not followed by details of the deal from the White House or the Indian government.

An Indian government official said India had agreed to buy petroleum, defence goods and aircraft from the US, while partly opening up its guarded agriculture sector under the agreement.

New Delhi also lowered tariffs on imported cars to address Washington's immediate demands, according to the official. Another Indian official said New Delhi agreed to give zero tariffs to industrial ​goods coming into the country from US Joint Statement on Deal Expected Soon After a "final understanding" of the deal was signed, the two nations would share details, India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said late on Tuesday, adding that a joint statement would be issued soon. Trump said, without giving a time frame, that India would buy more US goods, with purchases rising to over $500 billion, including energy, coal, technology and agricultural products.

Indian trade officials said India would achieve that figure over 5 years. "India's tariff agreement with the US removes its earlier disadvantage versus peers," said Neelkanth Mishra, chief economist at Axis Bank. The deal helps affected Indian gems and jewellery, leather, plastics, ceramics and auto components and non-tech foreign investment, he added. Among Asian peers, US tariffs on goods from Indonesia stand at 19 per cent while the rate for Vietnam and Bangladesh is 20 per cent. India's exports to the US rose 15.88 per cent year-on-year to $85.5 billion in January-November, while imports stood at $46.08 billion, Indian government data showed.

The announcement of the trade deal reduced a great deal of global uncertainty, India's economic affairs secretary, Anuradha Thakur, said in New Delhi on Tuesday. It also lifted investor sentiment. India's shares notched their best day in nine months and the rupee rose 1.36 per cent to 90.2650 per dollar, its best one-day gain since December 2018. "Lower tariffs will not only improve price competitiveness but also help Indian exporters integrate ‌more deeply into US supply chains," said SC Ralhan, president of ​the Federation of Indian Export Organisations. Lower US tariffs on most Indian goods will reinvigorate exports to the US, Moody's Ratings said in a statement.

Despite Trump Announcement, Deal Details Scant Despite the announcement by Trump and a post on X from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, details of the deal remain scant. Indian refiners will need a wind-down period to complete Russian oil deals before imports can be stopped, and the government hasn't yet ordered such ‍a halt, Reuters reported. The Kremlin said it had heard no statements from India about halting purchases of Russian oil. Moody's said immediately stopping Russian oil imports could disrupt India's economic growth. It could "could also tighten supply elsewhere, raise prices and pass through to higher inflation given that ‍India is ‌one of the ​world's largest oil importers," Moody's said.