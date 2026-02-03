Scrapping revenue deficit grants may strain fragile states: Economists

“The discontinuation of RDG will impact these states heavily, albeit we note that the share of devolution for most of these states has increased versus the 15th Finance Commission. This may help offset some of the losses due to RDG going away,” said Mahavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global Financial Services.
Icra said that during the 15th Finance Commission award period, 17 states received revenue deficit grants totalling ₹2.9 trillion. Of these, 13 states are expected to receive lower transfers during the 16th Finance Commission period due to the discontinuation of RDGs. “Among these 13, the 16th Finance Commission has recommended a higher inter se share for Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Mizoram, Punjab and Uttarakhand, which is a positive,” it said in a note on Tuesday.