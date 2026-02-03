Scrapping revenue deficit grants may strain fragile states: Economists

Drawing a parallel with the 1990s, when the end of the Gadgil-Mukherjee formula led to the formation of the Rangarajan Committee to address the structural deficits of hill states, Mehta warned that India could be headed for a similar committee-based solution. “We may land up in a similar kind of a position where some other committee may have to be formed to look at the peculiar problems of especially the Himalayan states,” he reckoned.