Home / Economy / News / Trump tariff impact: Logistics players to realign supply chain network

Trump tariff impact: Logistics players to realign supply chain network

There can be a realignment to Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council, as trade routes adjust

maritime trade, supply chain, global shipping, Trump tariffs, Donald Trump, Logistics industry, Supply chain, Shipping industry
premium
Drewry's World Container Index declined only 1 per cent this week to $2,499 per 40-ft container, as rates continued to stabilise after a volatile period
Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With US President Donald Trump scotching hopes of tariff relief for Indian goods by imposing a 25 per cent levy with the promise of an additional penalty, logistics players are  once again realigning their supply chain plans in an increasingly volatile period for the maritime economy.
 
Even though the situation seems tricky for Indian exporters and freight forwarders, it is “manageable,” said the president of a freight forwarding association.
 
“It is too far-fetched at this point to quantify the impact. The bottom line is that even with the uncertainty, the US needs Indian goods. As far as availability of vessels and freight rate fluctuations are concerned, we’re well-fortified,” he said.
 
Cargo movers across the country are preparing for supply chain realignments. 
 
“The latest announcement by the US President to impose a 25 per cent penalty and tariff on Indian imports will redefine freight dynamics. Freight forwarders and ports must gear up for a more complex trade situation. Customers are going to turn to alternative markets and reroute increasingly, with air freight requests set to gain more steam as companies attempt to outsmart tariff deadlines,” said Jitendra Srivastava, chief executive officer (CEO) at Triton Logistics and Maritime. There can be a gradual realignment to Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as trade routes adjust, he added. According to sector participants, it is now imperative to step up efforts around multimodal integration, cost optimisation, and technology-driven solutions.
 
“On the brighter side, this situation also opens up opportunities to explore alternative trade routes and more cost-effective solutions such as cargo consolidation, capacity optimization, and smarter multimodal planning. It’s important not to jump to conclusions. A ‘wait and watch’ approach is crucial as the broader implications unfold over time,” said Prediman Koul, CEO at Mumbai-based Jeena and Company.
 
With global goods movement expected to slow down amid constant readjustment in trade routes and target markets for exporters around the world, freight rates have seen some easing. 
 
Drewry's World Container Index declined only 1 per cent this week to $2,499 per 40-ft container, as rates continued to stabilise after a volatile period.
 
But this is unlikely to be of much help for transpacific trade, according to experts.
 
“The US is striking multiple trade deals, but this is unlikely to spark a cargo rush in the remainder of 2025 and prevent further softening of rates. Carriers are trying to manage capacity, but they may be fighting a losing battle and have no choice but to accept lower freight rates,” said Emily Stausbøll, senior shipping analyst at Xeneta, an Oslo-based market intelligence firm.
 
“If the forecast for the remainder of 2025 is challenging for carriers, it will also be tough for shippers. They may benefit from falling freight rates, but this will not come close to offsetting the financial impact of tariffs,” she added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's manufacturing PMI hits 16-month high at 59.1 in July on high demand

Premium

Datanomics: Market access vs mass survival in unequal India-US fields

India's net GST revenue rises 1.7% to ₹1.68 trillion in July; refunds surge

Trump tariff impact: Govt hopeful US will modify tariffs downwards

Rupee strengthens marginally as RBI intervention supports currency

Topics :Donald TrumpTrump tariffsLogistics industrySupply chainShipping industry

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story