Govt sources hopeful White House will modify tariffs on India downwards

Opting to ignore US President Donald Trump’s unsavoury social media posts in the larger interest of maintaining steady India-US ties, Indian officials have continued engaging with their American counterparts over the past two days regarding the White House’s threat to impose a 25 per cent tariff, plus a penalty, on goods from India.

Official sources said on Friday evening that they were hopeful the White House would better appreciate New Delhi's perspective and modify the tariffs on India, potentially lowering them to levels comparable to those proposed for countries like Vietnam (20 per cent) and Indonesia (19 per cent).

Government sources expressed surprise at Trump’s Wednesday evening (India time) announcement of the 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods. However, they have chosen to communicate New Delhi’s viewpoint on the India-US trade deal and the country's long-standing ties with Russia behind closed doors rather than making public statements. "We are a responsible nation, and we would prefer to deal with sensitive issues with the maturity they deserve rather than resort to social media," a government source said. At this point, the government is not considering any retaliatory action against the US. New Delhi’s official response during the Ministry of External Affairs' weekly media briefing to questions about Trump’s social media posts on tariffs, India's economy, and its relations with Russia was suitably measured. The MEA emphasized that India-US ties have “weathered several transitions and challenges” and will continue to progress.

ALSO READ: Markets selloff as Donald Trump tariffs stoke global trade war fears “India and the US share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to, and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. When asked if India had decided not to purchase F-35 fighter jets, Jaiswal said the question should be directed to the relevant ministry. He added that India and the US have a strong defense partnership that has grown over the years. "There is potential for this partnership to grow further under the India-US COMPACT for the 21st Century," Jaiswal said.