Twelve of 31 states, UTs project debt more than 35% of GSDP at FY24 end

More than one out of every three states and union territories (with legislature) have projected their debt to cross 35 per cent of respective gross state domestic product (GSDP) at the end of 2023-24.

The 12 states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, and West Bengal -- have caught the eye of the Reserve Bank of India over their fiscal mismanagement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The central bank in its latest annual publication has warned that any additional allocation for non-merit goods and services, subsidies, transfers, and guarantees could jeopardise the fragile fiscal situation of these states, potentially disrupting the overall fiscal consolidation achieved over the past two years. These states have projected their fiscal deficit surpassing four per cent of their respective GSDP in the current financial year.

None of the union territories out of 31 states and these regions have projected their debt to cross 35 per cent of GSDP.





Debt-GSDP ratio in % At the end of FY'20 FY'21 FY'22 FY'23* FY'24** Andhra Pradesh 33.2 36.9 33.6 32.5 33.5 Arunachal Pradesh 40.4 46.1 45.3 48 50.4 Bihar 33.3 40.1 39.6 39.1 37 Goa 30.2 35.2 35.4 35.5 38.3 Himachal Pradesh 39.1 44.4 41.4 44.3 44.2 Jharkhand 30.5 36.8 31.6 30.2 30.1 Kerala 32.9 40.3 38.6 37.2 36.9 Manipur 38.3 43.9 41.9 43.4 39.5 Meghalaya 35.4 43.5 43.6 44.1 42.1 Mizoram 36 42.7 39.4 39.5 36.2 Nagaland 46 51.1 49.6 59.2 44.3 Punjab 42.8 47.9 46.4 47 47.6 Rajasthan 35.4 40.3 38.1 35.3 35.7 Tripura 33.6 40.2 35.9 32.2 32 Uttar Pradesh 32.3 36.5 32.7 30.7 28.6 West Bengal 37.8 43 40.2 38.4 38.3 All states and Uts 26.6 31 29.3 27.5 27.6 Note: * Revised Estimates, ** Budget Estimates If these territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Puducherry -- are taken out of the list, 42 per cent of the states may have their debts above 35 per cent of respective GSDP at the end of the current financial year.

Source: RBI publication on State Finances: A Study of Budgets



However, the number of states having this high proportion of debt has gradually come down since the Covid-hit 2020-21. Sixteen states had this kind of high debt at the end of FY'21, which came down to 13 the next year. Now, 12 states remained on the list, according to revised estimates for 2022-23 and budget estimates for 2023-24.

Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh are no longer on this list. But each of them, barring Uttar Pradesh, has projected its debt to cross 30 per cent of GSDP at the end of the current year too. The Yogi-ruled state has projected to bring it down to 28.6 per cent at FY'24 end from 30.7 per cent a year ago.

Altogether, these states and UTs (with legislatures) have projected their debt-GSDP ratio to inch up to 27.6 per cent at the end of 2023-24 against 27.5 per cent in 2022-23 (Revised Estimates).

High debt eats into resources of the states, leaving little for capital expenditure. For instance, Punjab projected interest payments to constitute 22.2 per cent of its revenue receipts for the current financial year, West Bengal at 20.11 per cent, Kerala at 19.47 per cent, Himachal Pradesh at 14.6 per cent and Rajasthan at 13.8 per cent.

It is not that only the poor states such as Bihar have high debt in proportion to their GSDP. Goa, which has the highest per capita income in the country, has also projected its debt-GSDP ratio at 38.3 per cent at the end of 2023-24. In fact, the projected ratio is higher than 35.2 per cent at the end of even the Covid-struck year of 2020-21.

Among union territories, J&K and Puducherry have projected their debt to cross 30 per cent of respective GSDP at the end of 2023-24. With elections yet to be held in the former, it is the Centre which presents the budget for it. Delhi is an outlier since it projected just debt to be 1.7 per cent of its GSDP at the end of 2023-24.

The RBI's report -- State Finances: A Study of Budgets -- highlighted the medium-term challenges to fiscal sustainability and underscored the risks associated with some states contemplating a return to the old pension scheme (OPS).

The RBI warned that such a shift could impose a substantial burden on state finances, limiting their capacity to undertake growth-enhancing capital expenditures.

The central bank’s estimates suggest that if all states revert to OPS from the National Pension System (NPS), the cumulative fiscal burden could balloon to 4.5 times that of NPS with an additional burden of 0.9 per cent of GDP annually by 2060.

Of the 12 states, Rajasthan, and Himachal have reverted to OPS, while Punjab is in the process of introducing this pension scheme.