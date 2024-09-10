Unified Lending Interface likely to move from Mint Road's hub to new entity

“A new utility has to be created for ULI for it to become commercial. This cannot happen within the RBIH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the central bank,” said a senior official. Neither the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) nor its subsidiaries undertake commercial operations.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Given the nature of ULI, the sources said, it cannot be folded into the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which has been set up under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
The sources indicated that exploratory talks have been held for examining the creation of a utility for housing ULI with banks as stakeholders. This shall be on the lines of the NPCI, in which state-run banks, private banks, foreign banks, co-operative banks, and regional rural banks hold equity.
The ULI is the rebranding of the Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit (PTPFC), developed by the RBIH. Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that the PTPFC would be rebranded as ULI, and
House Hunting
- A new utility must be established for ULI to make it commercial
- The Reserve Bank Innovation Hub, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the central bank where ULI has been developed, cannot partake in commercial activities
- ULI will facilitate seamless digital information flow to lenders
- The end-to-end platform will have open architecture, enabling regulated entities to connect via a plug-and-play model
- ULI will integrate data from central and state governments, account aggregators, banks, credit information companies, and digital identity authorities
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in