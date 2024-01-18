Home / Economy / News / 'UP govt okays Rs 2,940 cr for expansion of YEIDA, UPSIDA, UPEIDA'

'UP govt okays Rs 2,940 cr for expansion of YEIDA, UPSIDA, UPEIDA'

"So far, a total of Rs 7,042.67 crore has been approved for the expansion of all industrial development authorities," the minister added

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India Noida

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 12:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved Rs 2,940 crore in funds for industrial bodies YEIDA, UPSIDA and UPEIDA, Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said.

The funds are for expansion of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) and UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gupta, the industrial development minister, said the newly formed Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority has been earlier granted Rs 3,000 crore for land acquisition.

"In the financial year 2023-24, Rs 8,000 crore was set aside for industrial expansion in the state. Of the remaining Rs 5,000 crore, Rs 1,000 crore has been approved for UPEIDA, Rs 1,500 crore for YEIDA and Rs 440 crore for UPSIDA," Gupta said in a statement.

"So far, a total of Rs 7,042.67 crore has been approved for the expansion of all industrial development authorities," the minister added.

Gupta said the state government is committed to attracting investment and making Uttar Pradesh a leading investment destination in the country.

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

More global money will flock to India post general elections: Goldman

India for fast tracking talks to find food stockholding solution at WTO

India reiterates need for early resumption of negotiations in West Asia

Integrate more districts in export initiatives to boost shipments: DGFT

CPI inflation to average 4.5% in FY25, growth to top 7%: RBI Governor

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Uttar PradeshInvestmentUP govt

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story